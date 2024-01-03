Cuban farmers have to sell 17 liters of milk to earn $1

The crisis in Cuba is deepening in every way and a living example of this is what happens every day to farmers and their produce.

If we analyze the extreme appreciation of the US dollar in Cuba’s informal market, farmers would have to sell 17 liters of milk just to earn $1.00 USD.

The “outrageous prices” on this subject were condemned by José Antonio Casimiro, owner of Finca del Medio in Sancti Spiritus.

Due to his work and acquired experience, he is one of the most recognized agricultural producers in the country. Farmers confirm that there is a lack of “fair laws” that encourage immediate production as much as possible on the island.

“The price of cattle, the price of milk, everything is outrageous for the small farmer. There is no way to make any profit from this. “It doesn’t matter whether to fatten the bull to sell or to sell the milk for 20 pesos.” Casimiro said this in an interview published On Facebook.

The farmer continued saying that to earn $1.00 USD he would have to sell 17 liters of milk. “Where do you get milk at that price? “Where in the world?” Casimiro also said that to this cost we must also add the cost of transporting the milk to the delivery point, a price that exceeds $500.00 a cup.

cost effectiveness?

Casimiro, in the interview itself, questions the famous profitability, he does not see it anywhere. He calculated that to cover the costs of transportation, he would have to invest money equivalent to 25 liters of milk sold to the state (at $20.00 CUP per unit).

Another clear example of the current situation is that a bull weighing almost a thousand pounds, valued at $14.00 CUP, went to Casimiro for only $47.00 USD. Undoubtedly this is an unprecedented fact. “After I did all the math, that bull is worth less than a 47-pound piglet.”



