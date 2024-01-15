Cuban regime distributes cars to “sports figures”

The Cuban government, through the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (INDER), distributed cars to athletes and coaches on the island in recognition of their work and their “commitment to the motherland”.

Wilmer Lewis CalvoThe President of the National Commission to Focus on INDER Athletes announced that the delivery of the vehicles was made “with the confidence that this is a meeting that pays tribute to the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz, who adopted the people drew attention to the field and its most prominent exponents.

One of them was recognized, the retired gymnast eric lopez, he said, similar in tone to the INDER officer who was proud to invoke Fidel Castro. In his words that he spoke on behalf of those entitled to the cars, he expressed that “We share this joy from the commitment to the Motherland and the work that has established Cuba on the international stage.”

Although the official press has not specified the number of vehicles distributed, they have revealed the names of 18 accredited people, including active athletes, retired athletes and coaches.

In addition to gymnast Lopez, the list also features paraathletes Luis Esteban Fuentes and Guillermo Pérez. In addition, judoka Andy Granda, and shooter Rafael Guerra, along with Juan Caballero, from wrestling, Gisele González, from fencing, Eusebio López, from Basque pelota, and Ellen Román, from softball.

National boxing team head coach Rolando Acebal, athletics coach Daniel Osorio and Jhoan Laffont, who holds multiple Guinness records for ball control in water, were also recognized, according to the digital portal. Kill,

Meanwhile, retired athletes were identified: Mercedes Calderón (volleyball), baseball players Luis Giraldo Casanova and Pedro Medina, as well as Sibelís Veranes (judo), although the note specifies that there were also “others”.

Three athletes received their respective cars in a preliminary ceremony last Saturday, they were wrestlers Gabriel Rosillo and Oscar Pino and canoeist Yrisleidis Cirillo.

less than five months ago INDER delivers 17 new cars to sports legends, athletes and coaches on the islandIn an official event held at the Ciudad Deportiva Coliseum.

jose cedeñoThe Director General of Physical Education and Sports for All said that with the delivery of these vehicles the award winners “recognize their sporting ability, integrity, political and social conduct and participation in the activities of the Cuban sports system”.

Among those who received the car on that occasion were: World bronze medalist Marielena Jiménez Pérez, basketball pride; Paralympic champion Ana Ibis Jiménez Pérez; Coaches Benito P. Enriquez Gomez, fencing, and Juan Arturo Molina Gonzalez, wrestling.

In addition, the game glorifies the German mesa fresneda, baseball; Yordanis Arencibia Verdecia, judo; Rodolfo Falcon Cabrera, swimming; Vicente La Guardia Lanceo of Candles; Jose A. Cesar Delgado, Athletics; and Jesús Solte Tomasén, boxing, etc.

The delivery of these cars comes at a time of extreme crisis in Cuba, from which sport cannot escape, at a time when athletes are migrating.

According to a count on the digital portal kubenet Number of athletes leaving Cuba in 2023 rises to 103, In a list that includes high names from Cuba’s sporting elite such as Olympic medalists denia caballeroWho left the island’s sports delegation attending the meeting of the Castellón Provincial Council in Spain to other less recognized ones, but who constituted a forged mine in disciplines such as baseball, hockey or handball, to name just a few .