Cubans complain about slow processes

Complaints to the Spanish Consulate in Havana focused on the slow pace of consular procedures, lack of progress and absence of clear communication.

“Time is passing and there is no progress, and they make many promises that they will speed it up and nothing happens, we do not see anything clear, for how long, what else to wait for our corresponding rights Have to do it according to the law?” he asks. A frustrated citizen. This sentiment is shared by many who feel that the consular headquarters on the island is taking too long to register applicants.

Citizens ask the Consulate to explain what actual changes are being implemented to reduce delays in each process, whether LMD, marriage registration or registration of minors.

Silence about certificates

Lack of information about certifications is another source of frustration. “And how long will the certificate last? Please, can you tell me something about it? I really don’t understand why the Spanish Consulate in Havana is completely silent on the LMD issue,” wrote one concerned citizen.

New Offices and Consulates of Camagüey

The descendants of the island also want to know why no statement has been made regarding the new offices and Consulate of Camagüey, As recently announced, there will be a Spanish Consulate in the central-eastern Cuban city. Although inauguration processes may take several months, if the Democratic Memory Law is extended, this headquarters could benefit many Cubans in the East and Center.

Registration of minors under law 36

Delays in registering Law 36 minors are another source of frustration. “Please, we need you to speed up the registration of minors under Law 36, there is already a delay of 5 months, this is very unfair,” says a citizen.

Another adds: “The unity of our families depends on their work! I don’t know whether he has heard about this or not. The entire month of January and they are only going for those who came by August 7th. When will everything be settled?”

Finally, others wonder when the delays in delivery of Law 36 volumes and folios will end. “This is already too much… I don’t understand the delay with files that are already approved on the same day of the appointment,” he complained.

These claims are a call to action for the Spanish Consulate in Havana. Cuban descendants demand transparency, efficiency and clear communication.



