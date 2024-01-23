The Colombian Sports Ministry and that country’s Olympic Committee have determined this Tuesday the position on the upcoming Barranquilla 2024 Intercontinental Professional Baseball Series.

Because of its importance, cubedebate Reproduces the contents of the statement issued:

The Ministry of Sports, as the supreme institution of Colombian sports, provided for by Law 181 of 1995 and Decree Law 1228 of 1995; And the Colombian Olympic Committee (COC), as the supreme governing body of the sport concerned, allows itself to inform the public about the following:

The Intercontinental Professional Baseball Series, organized by Team Renteria USA from January 26, 2024 in the city of Barranquilla, is a private and invitational event.

That is to say, it is not organized by the Colombian Baseball Federation, nor is it part of the calendar events of the World Baseball and Softball Confederation, the only organization endorsed by the International Olympic Committee.

Similarly, we would like to inform you that a proposal was submitted to the Ministry of Sports for its financing by the organizers of the Team Rentería USA program, which was not made viable, highlighting that co-financing projects Should be presented by the National. Sports Association, which did not happen on this occasion.

Therefore, we inform that to date this event has received neither funding from the Ministry of Sports, nor the support of the COC, nor the Colombian Baseball Federation, reiterating that, to carry out this event, the current Colombian Games The requirements established in law must be met.

In addition to the above, the Ministry of Sports and the COC reject the actions and demonstrations of the Cuban Professional Baseball Federation -FEPCUBE-, which intends to use the name, representation and national symbols of the Republic of Cuba without the relevant authorization. of the competent body of the country of origin and without the recognition of the Colombian Government or the sports authorities of our country.

The use of these symbols will be deemed a clear violation of the constitutional and sporting rights of the Republic of Cuba.

As a result, the Colombian government, represented by the Ministry of Sports, as well as the Colombian Olympic Committee exclusively and legitimately recognize the Cuban Baseball and Softball Federation.