Cult leader Charles Manson’s followers may be released after 52 years

Leslie Van Houten, a follower of Charles Manson who took part in two murders on the instructions of the American cult leader in 1969, may be released after 52 years.

The Manson Family is best known for the murder of Sharon Tate. The actress and wife of director Roman Polanski, who was then eight months pregnant, was killed on the night of August 8, 1969, by four cult members, along with four friends, in her own home in Los Angeles. A day later, however, six other cult members, including Leslie Van Houten, killed two more people: businessman Leno LaBianca and his wife Rosemary were stabbed to death with a knife and fork in their home. ‘Rise’, ‘Helter Skelter’ and ‘Death to Pigs’ were written on the walls with the blood of the victims.

Leslie Van Houten, now in her seventies but nineteen at the time of the fact, was sentenced to life imprisonment in 1971, but has been trying to get out for several years. Since 2016, he has been recommended for parole five times, but all of those applications have been rejected by current and former California governors Gavin Newsom and Jerry Brown.

Now, however, an appeals court has overturned Newsom’s previous ruling and it looks like Van Houten will be released after 52 years in prison. However, it’s not certain yet: Attorney General Rob Bonta could still ask the California Supreme Court to block her release and Governor Newsom could veto it again. However, neither Bonta nor Newsom’s office has yet responded to requests that they would do so.

Newsom has always said in the past that Van Houten is still a danger to society. Despite a positive ruling from the Competent Inquiry Committee, it denied her early release because, in its opinion, she “gave inconsistent and insufficient explanations for her involvement with Manson at the time of the murders”.

