Culture and Entertainment Portal

The dramas “Creed III “, with Jonathan Majors, Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson It is “Among Women ” (“Women Talking” ), with Jessie Buckley, Rooney Mara and Ben Whishaw, debut at Cineflix saints .

Competing at the Oscars 2023 in several categoriesfollow the dramas “A Whale” (“The Whale”), with Brendan Fraser, Hong Chau, Samantha Morton, Sadie Sink, Ty Simpkins and Sathya Sridharan, and “The Banshees of Inisherin”, with Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan.

Romantics might also be interested in the dramatic comedy “Family Marriage”” (“Maybe I Do”), starring Emma Roberts, Richard Gere, Diane Keaton, Susan Sarandon, Luke Bracey and William H. Macy.

For those who like adventure, there are dubbed and subtitled versions ofthe new Marvel movie, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania“(“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania“), with Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Kathryn Newton, Jonathan Majors, Bill Murray, Michelle Pfeiffer, Samuel L. Jackson and Michael Douglas. For the kids, the animation “The Mummies and the Lost Ring“(“mummies“) promises action and adventure.



The premiere of “Scream 6” (“Scream VI”) will be next Wednesday, the 8th – with pre-sale tickets at this link. Film critics from the Resenhando.com portal watch movie premieres on the Cineflix Santos, which is Miramar Shopping, at Rua Euclides da Cunha, 21, Gonzaga, in Santos, on the coast of São Paulo. Check out the days, times and synopses of the films so you can stay on top of everything that happens in the world of cinema. Schedule consultation and purchase tickets at this link: https://vendaonline.cineflix.com.br/cinema/SAN.

Premieres of the week at Cineflix Santos

“Creed III” (original title) Gender: drama. Classification: 14 years. Year of manufacture: 2022. Language: English. Direction: Michael B. Jordan. Road map: Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin. Cast: Jonathan Majors, Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson and others. Distributor: Warner Bros. Pictures. Duration: 1:55 am. Synopsis: dAfter thriving in the boxing world, Adonis, son of Apollo Creed, He is in a good phase both in his professional and personal life. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy resurfaces, the confrontation between former friends turns into more than just a fight.

Room 3 (dubbed) 3/2/2023 – Thursday: 3:50 pm

3/4/2023 – Saturday: 3:50 pm

3/5/2023 – Sunday: 3:50 pm

6/3/2023 – Monday: 3:50 pm 3/3/2023 – Friday: 3:50 pm3/4/2023 – Saturday: 3:50 pm3/5/2023 – Sunday: 3:50 pm6/3/2023 – Monday: 3:50 pm 3/7/2023 – Tuesday: 3:50 pm

3/8/2023 – Wednesday: 3:50 pm

Room 3 (subtitled) 3/2/2023 – Thursday: 21h

3/4/2023 – Saturday: 9pm

3/5/2023 – Sunday: 9pm

3/6/2023 – Monday: 9pm 3/3/2023 – Friday: 9pm3/4/2023 – Saturday: 9pm3/5/2023 – Sunday: 9pm3/6/2023 – Monday: 9pm 3/7/2023 – Tuesday: 9pm

3/8/2023 – Wednesday: 9pm “Creed III” – Dubbed Trailer

“Among Women” (“Women Talking”)

Gender: drama . Classification: 14 years. Year of manufacture: 2022. Language: English. Direction and screenplay: Sarah Polley. Cast: Jessie Buckley, Rooney Mara, Ben Whishaw and others . Distributor: Universal Pictures . Duration: 1:45 am. Synopsis: women in an isolated colony struggle to reconcile with their faith after a series of assaults. Room 1 (subtitled) 3/2/2023 – Thursday: 4pm – 8:30 pm 3/3/2023 – Friday: 4pm – 8:30 pm 3/4/2023 – Saturday: 4pm – 8:30 pm 3/5/2023 – Sunday: 4pm – 8:30 pm 3/6/2023 – Monday: 4pm – 8:30 pm 3/7/2023 – Tuesday: 4pm – 8:30 pm 8/3/2023 – Wednesday: 4pm – 8:30 pm “Between Women” – Subtitled Trailer

Premiere at Cineflix Santos “Scream 6” (“Scream VI” | “Gritos 6”, in Portugal)

Gender: horror . Classification: 16 years. Year of manufacture: 2023. Language: English. Direction: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. Road map: James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick . Cast: Jenna

Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Courtney Cox and others . Distributor: Paramount Pictures . Duration: 2:03 am. Synopsis: Sam, Tara, Chad and Mindy, the four survivors of the massacre carried out by Ghostface, decide to leave Woodsboro behind in search of a new beginning in New York. But it doesn’t take long for them to become the target of a new serial killer.

Room 2 (dubbed) 3/8/2023 – Wednesday: 6:30 pm

Room 2 (subtitled) 3/8/2023 – Wednesday: 9pm “Scream 6” – Subtitled Trailer

They are still on display at Cineflix Santos “A Whale” (“The Whale”)

Gender: drama. Classification: 16 years. Year of manufacture: 2022. Language: English. Direction: Darren Aronofsky . Road map: Samuel D Hunter . Cast: Brendan Fraser, Hong Chau, Samantha Morton, Sadie Sink, Ty Simpkins and Sathya Sridharan . Distributor: California Films. Duration: 1:57 am. Synopsis: a reclusive literature professor living with severe obesity tries to reconnect with his teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption. .



Room 4 (subtitled) 3/2/2023 – Thursday: 3:20 pm – 6:10 pm – 8:40 pm

3/4/2023 – Saturday: 3:20 pm – 6:10 pm – 8:40 pm

3/5/2023 – Sunday: 3:20 pm – 6:10 pm – 8:40 pm

6/3/2023 – Monday: 3:20 pm – 6:10 pm – 8:40 pm 3/3/2023 – Friday: 3:20 pm – 6:10 pm – 8:40 pm3/4/2023 – Saturday: 3:20 pm – 6:10 pm – 8:40 pm3/5/2023 – Sunday: 3:20 pm – 6:10 pm – 8:40 pm6/3/2023 – Monday: 3:20 pm – 6:10 pm – 8:40 pm 3/7/2023 – Tuesday: 3:20 pm – 6:10 pm – 8:40 pm

8/3/2023 – Wednesday: 20:40 “The Whale”- Subtitled Trailer



“Family Marriage”” (“Maybe I Do”)

Gender: comedy. Classification: 12 years. Year of manufacture: 2022. Language: English. Direction and screenplay: Michael Jacobs . Cast: Emma Roberts, Richard Gere, Diane Keaton, Susan Sarandon, Luke Bracey, William H. Macy and others . Distributor: Paris Films. Duration: 1:35 am. Synopsis: in New York, Michelle and Allen’s romance has reached the point where parents must get to know each other. But the dinner quickly gets out of hand when the parents realize that each spouse is the other’s lover. When they try to hide their extramarital affairs from their children, the night turns into chaos. .

Room 1 (subtitled) 3/2/2023 – Thursday: 6:20 pm

3/4/2023 – Saturday: 6:20 pm

3/5/2023 – Sunday: 6:20 pm

3/6/2023 – Monday: 6:20 pm 3/3/2023 – Friday: 6:20 pm3/4/2023 – Saturday: 6:20 pm3/5/2023 – Sunday: 6:20 pm3/6/2023 – Monday: 6:20 pm 3/7/2023 – Tuesday: 6:20 pm

8/3/2023 – Wednesday: 6:20 pm “Family Wedding”- Subtitled Trailer

“The Mummies and the Lost Ring“(“mummies“)

Gender: animation. Classification: free. Year of manufacture: 2022. Language: English. Direction: Juan Jesus Garcia Galocha . Road map: Jordi Gassul and Javier López Barreira . Duration: 1h28. Voice actors (original voices): Joe Thomas, Eleanor Tomlinson, Celia Imrie, Hugh Bonneville, Sean Bean, Shakka and Dan Starkey. Distributor: Warner Bros. Pictures. Synopsis: three Egyptian mummies accidentally enter the modern world. The film is filled with humor, adventure and emotion – showing the true value of friendship, teamwork and believing in yourself. Room 2 (dubbed)

3/2/2023 – Thursday: 3:30 pm

3/4/2023 – Saturday: 3:30 pm

5/3/2023 – Sunday: 3:30 pm

3/6/2023 – Monday: 3:30 pm 3/3/2023 – Friday: 3:30 pm3/4/2023 – Saturday: 3:30 pm5/3/2023 – Sunday: 3:30 pm3/6/2023 – Monday: 3:30 pm 3/7/2023 – Tuesday: 3:30 pm 8/3/2023 – Wednesday: 3:30 pm “The Mummies and the Lost Ring“- Dubbed Trailer “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania“(“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania“) Gender: action. Classification: 12 years. Year of manufacture: 2022. Language: English. Direction: Peyton Reed. Road map: Jeff Loveness. Duration: 2:05 am. Cast: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Kathryn Newton, Jonathan Majors, Bill Murray, Michelle Pfeiffer, Samuel L. Jackson, Michael Douglas and others. Distributor: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. Synopsis: Cassie (Kathryn Newton), daughter of Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), develops a device that allows communication with the quantum realm and the experiment ends in disaster: Cassie, Scott and their companion and heroine, Wasp, Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly ) unwittingly find themselves in the mystical realm. Joining forces with Hope’s parents, Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the trio works their way back as they lure them into the mysterious world of the Quantum Realm, where they encounter alien creatures and a hidden civilization. Room 2 (dubbed) 3/2/2023 – Thursday: 5:30 pm

3/4/2023 – Saturday: 5:30 pm

3/5/2023 – Sunday: 5:30 pm

3/6/2023 – Monday: 5:30 pm 3/3/2023 – Friday: 5:30 pm3/4/2023 – Saturday: 5:30 pm3/5/2023 – Sunday: 5:30 pm3/6/2023 – Monday: 5:30 pm 3/7/2023 – Tuesday: 5:30 pm



Room 4 (dubbed) 8/3/2023 – Wednesday: 3:20 pm Room 2 (subtitled) 3/2/2023 – Thursday: 20:05

3/4/2023 – Saturday: 8:05 pm

3/5/2023 – Sunday: 8:05 pm

3/6/2023 – Monday: 8:05 pm 3/3/2023 – Friday: 8:05 pm3/4/2023 – Saturday: 8:05 pm3/5/2023 – Sunday: 8:05 pm3/6/2023 – Monday: 8:05 pm 3/7/2023 – Tuesday: 8:05 pm



Room 4 (subtitled) 8/3/2023 – Wednesday: 6:05 pm “ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ” – Subtitled trailer

“ Inisherin’s Banshees “(“ The Banshees of Inisherin ” | “ The Spirits of Inisherin “, in Portugal ) Gender: dramatic comedy. Classification: 16 years. Year of manufacture: 2022. Language: English. Direction and screenplay: Martin McDonagh. Duration: 1h54. Cast: Barry Keoghan, Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and others. Distributor: Disney. Synopsis: two longtime friends facing an impasse end their friendship. This attitude generates alarming consequences for both. Room 3 (subtitled) 3/2/2023 – Thursday: 6:35 pm

3/4/2023 – Saturday: 6:35 pm

3/5/2023 – Sunday: 6:35 pm

6/3/2023 – Monday: 6:35 pm 3/3/2023 – Friday: 6:35 pm3/4/2023 – Saturday: 6:35 pm3/5/2023 – Sunday: 6:35 pm6/3/2023 – Monday: 6:35 pm 3/7/2023 – Tuesday: 6:35 pm

8/3/2023 – Wednesday: 6:35 pm

“Inisherin’s Banshees“ – subtitled trailer





