Cuphead meets Pikmin in Space… Moons of Darsalon is now available on Steam! | #Games | News of Anime, Manga and Videogames

Madrid Spain. April 19, 2023 – Dr. Kucho is proud to announce that his project, the challenging “save them all” platformer Moons of Darsalon (Steam, trailer, press kit), launches on Steam today. After 8 years of long waiting, players will finally be able to engage in challenging darsanaut rescue missions and lead their colleagues to the nearest base station. Fight ferocious alien creatures with a laser gun, avoid all sorts of threats, get rid of obstacles with a jetpack, and enjoy the advanced physics engine as you destroy terrain and even create new paths with the terrain creator!

“Making this game has been fulfilling the dream I had as a teenager, which I gave up to dedicate myself to music, and which I recovered at the age of 42, eight years later Moons of Darsalon is a reality in which I have put all my sick perfectionism, avoiding following fashionable styles and focusing on offering a fresh and quality gaming experience.” – Dr Kucho

“Moons of Darsalon is a challenging and charming Lemmings-like puzzle-platformer that pushed me over the edge (in a good way). I highly recommend that you try it.”(Ted Litchfield)

MAIN FEATURES

– Destruction/creation of soil.

– Voice commands to control NPC.

– Integration with Twitch.

– Custom pixel art processing pipeline.

– Advanced platform AI with:

– Dynamic terrain detection.

– Jump calculation.

– Sensitivity to light.

– Communication between NPCs.

– Physics of liquids.

– Great replayability.

– Gif maker.

– Off-road vehicle physics.

– CRT filter.

– C64 SID chip synthesizers.

– 8-bit voice synthesis.

– And much more…

Dr. Kucho’s career as a video game developer began in 2013, with the development of his debut title “Ghosts’n Djs”, an homage to the classic 1980s arcade platformer Ghosts’n Goblins and a satirical critique of the commercial electronic music industry. In 2020, Kucho released his second title, Pilots of Darsalon, a physics-based arcade game featuring the Darsalon universe. Finally, and after more than 8 years of development, Dr. Kucho returns with his most ambitious project to date, Moons of Darsalon, where players will have to rescue and command a squad of darsanauts, mixing run’n gun mechanics and platforms. based on physics with the genre “save them all” that became so popular with titles like Lemmings. In this sequel he applied all the lessons players have learned from him over the years, and how self-publishing works on PC.

