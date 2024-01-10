Curaçao announces baseball roster for FEPCUBE rival Colombia 2024

16 days left to start Intercontinental Baseball Series Which will be played from 26 January to 1 February. This competition will be historic, because the team will participate in it. Homeland and life of Fepcubein which practice has begun miami With the presence of illustrious players of big league like brothers Gurriel, Aroldis Chapman and Jorge Soleramong others.

But expectations have already started forming about how this team made up of experienced players will perform on the field. mlb, One of the rivals that the group will have fapcube Happen Willemstad cannonsrepresentative of Curacao,





Through official social networks, Team Curaçao announced a provisional list Number of players who will be involved Colombia,

Among the famous Curacao residents Balantian and Shoop will face Fepcube

Among these, the names that emerge the most are Mali. Vladimir Balentyan and second baseman Jonathan Shoop. Both have proven international track records, both in mlb as in Netherlands national team, which he has defended in many cases World Baseball Classics,

ScoopCurrently a free agent with 10 years of experience Chief, Whereas BalentienAlthough he played big league Between 2007 and 2009, where he shone in Japanese baseball.

the rest of the components that will cope fapcube They are mostly players who stay United States Minor Leagues And in European competitions. In addition to him, the team will include familiar names of Caribbean winter baseball, such as Venezuelans Néstor Molina, Ericsson Leonora, Gabriel Lino, Engelb Vilma, Jesús Paricaguán and Brazilian pitcher Tiago da Silva.

Curacao It has had a lot of international activities in recent years. will also be part of caribbean series 2024, repeating what was done in 2023, when they made their debut in this tournament.

Willemstad cannons will be the last opponent of fapcube In the first phase. Both the teams will clash on January 30 at 2:00 pm.