Physical sound carriers like vinyl and cassettes are on the rise, but they’re not really going to become mainstream. Spotify, on the other hand, is very mainstream. But which artists perform exceptionally well on that stage? We bring you a list of the 20 artists with the most monthly listeners on Spotify. So we know who is the most streamed artist at the moment.

June is the perfect month for that. Why? Because the year is (almost) halfway over and we have a sort of semi-annual score. Well, this list doesn’t tell us who are the most streamed artists so far this calendar year, but it’s a fair indication.

1. The Weeknd (107 million)

The undisputed king of streams is The Weeknd. Or should we call him Abel Tesfaye already? The man who made a breakthrough in 2015 and has really only produced hits since then was in Amsterdam last weekend to put on an unforgettable show to a sizzling arena. He proved to us why he is the most streamed artist.

2. Taylor Swift (92 million)

Taylor Swift – like almost every other artist on this ranking – is a regular in the top 20. It creates millions of monthly listeners by default. His hit ‘Blank Space’ alone was streamed over a billion times via Spotify.

3. Ed Sheeran (83 million)

Another all-time favorite that’s loved by many and goes well with almost any mood: Ed Sheeran. The hit machine has produced many hits, each of which have been listened to billions of times via Spotify. ‘Shape of You’ leads with more than 3.5 billion streams.

4. Miley Cyrus (76 million)

Miley Cyrus is currently having a huge hit with her latest album ‘Flowers’ endless summer holidays, Partly because of that hit, Cyrus is in the top 10, dare we say it.

5. David Guetta (75 million)

There was a time when David Guetta didn’t exist, however hard it might be to imagine. The best man has been making hits for years – and we really mean mega bangers of hits. He is currently busy working on ‘I’m Good’, a remake of Italian band Eiffel 65’s ‘Blue’.

6. Rihanna (75 million)

Whatever this lady touches turns into gold. He has an extremely sensitive hit radar and hence only fires bangers. Yet their last full album is from 2016. His latest single was on the soundtrack Black Panther: Wakanda Forever And it’s called ‘Lift Me Up’.

7. Bad Bunny (74 million)

This Puerto Rican rapper, singer, songwriter, and actor scored some real hits, notably in the Netherlands, but the rest of the world eats from his hand. Bad Bunny has already won several awards in his career, including three Grammys, several MTV VMAs, and a few Spotify Awards.

8. Justin Bieber (72 million)

Canadian Teen Idol anex hit oracle named Justin Bieber can’t be left out in search of the most streamed artist of the moment. He hasn’t released any singles this year except one on Don Tolliver Records. We secretly hope there’s a new record next year at the latest.

9. Drake (72 million)

Another artist who really doesn’t deliver a bad record. The sympathetic rapper keeps on scoring. He particularly wowed his Spotify audience with 2016’s ‘One Dance’. The song was streamed over 2.6 billion times in total. what number huh?

10. Shakira (72 million)

Like her hips, the numbers don’t lie. Shakira made her breakthrough in 2001 and since then she has been delighting her fans with new songs. His latest release is ‘Acrostico’, which came out in May this year. Although that song has only been on Spotify for a little over a month, it’s already been played nearly 100 million times.

rest of top 20

11. Dua Lipa (72 million)

12. Ariana Grande (70 million)

13. Coldplay (69 million)

14. Calvin Harris (67 million)

15. Eminem (66 million)

16. Harry Styles (66 million)

17. SZA (62 million)

18. Post Malone (62 million)

19. Bruno Mars (61 million)

20. Metro Boomin (61 million)