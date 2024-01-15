Custom Messika Necklace Unveiled for Sydney Sweeney – Flare Magazine

A waterfall of gold and diamonds for the American, the actress, one of the brightest stars of the new generation.

At an Oscars after-party hosted by Vanity Fair, Sydney Sweeney was wowed with a Messika set weighing approximately 63 carats in total.

This extraordinary set – composed of multi-row necklaces – was created especially for the occasion and brilliant diamond studs. This extraordinary creation stunned everyone as it completely hugged and exposed the neckline of the young actress. A tailor-made creation, in perfect harmony with her fluid and sculptural dress.

A modern “retro-glam”

Closer to home, Sidney Sweeney has already decorated Messia creations several times in Cannes or during Hollywood parties. She is part of Hollywood’s generation of most prominent young actresses.

“What touches me about Messika is its constantly renewed design inventiveness, creating completely unique moments every time.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: Sydney Sweeney attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Sydney Sweeney

To enhance Sydney Sweeney’s chic and glamorous look, the House of Messina has specially created a multi-row necklace set with two extraordinary diamonds: an inverted pear-cut diamond of 17.04 carats and an oval-shaped diamond of 18.88 carats .

For this special creation, Valery Messika created infinite chains of light that create an irresistible charm and highlight the luminous aura of the young artist.