Cutiefly and Ribombee debut with the event “Spring Blooms” in Pokémon GO

C.Get a whole bunch of Pokémon and add Cutiefly and Ribombee to your Pokédex with the “Spring Blooms” event from Pokémon GOavailable until April 10, 2023 at 8 pm The Bee Fly Pokémon fly up to Pokémon GO and you can evolve Cutiefly into Ribombee with 50 Cutiefly Candy. Take full advantage of impressive event bonuses, such as double the Candy for hatching Eggs, half the distance to hatch Eggs placed in Incubators during the event, and an extension of the duration of Lucky Eggs to one hour. Complete the “Spring Blooms” collection challenge to earn XP, Stardust, and a Lucky Egg.

And there’s even more, as Pichu, Pikachu, Raichu, Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon and Sylveon will be able to appear with some very elegant cherry blossoms!

The following Pokémon will flourish in the wild during the event.

Pikachu with cherry blossoms

Jigglypuff*

Chansey with flower crown*

Eevee with cherry blossoms*

Togetic with flower crown*

Marill*

Whismur*

Buneary with flower crown*

Bunnelby*

cutiefly

Raid raids are also flourishing, and the following Pokemon will appear in them during the event.

Tier 1 Raids

Tier 3 Raids

level 5 raids Lugia* Landorus (Avatar Form)*

Mega Raids

*If you’re lucky, you might come across a Shiny!

Don’t let your flowers wither and earn the Elite Collector badge this spring!