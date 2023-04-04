Cutiefly debuts in the new Pokémon GO event

Cutiefly is finally coming to Pokémon and it will be through a new event that celebrates the most flowery season.

Spring has arrived in the Northern Hemisphere, which means it’s the perfect time to get out into nature and catch Pokémon. Of course, Niantic prepared a special Pokémon GO event for this season. To celebrate spring, the community will be able to appreciate the debut of cutiefly in Pokémon GO. Don’t you want to miss it? Here we leave you all the details.

Through a publication on its official site, Niantic announced the Spring Blooms event. This will start on April 4, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. local time and end on April 10, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. local time.

In Spring Blooms we will see the debut of Cutiefly, the bee fly Pokémon. In addition, players will also be able to catch special versions of classic Cherry Blossom Pokémon.

Here we leave you the list of new Pokémon of Spring Bloom:

cutiefly

Ribombee

Pichu with cherry blossoms

Pikachu with cherry blossoms

Raichu with cherry blossoms

Eevee with cherry blossoms

Vaporeon with cherry blossoms

Jolteon with cherry blossoms

Flareon with cherry blossoms

Espeon with cherry blossoms

Umbreon with cherry blossoms

Leafeon with cherry blossoms

Glaceon with cherry blossoms

Sylveon with cherry blossoms

As for event bonuses, we will have the following:

Twice as many Candies: for catching Pokémon.

for catching Pokémon. Half distance required: to hatch Eggs in an incubator during the event.

to hatch Eggs in an incubator during the event. The Lucky Eggs: activated during the event will last for one hour.

activated during the event will last for one hour. Collection Challenge: new collection challenge to receive XP, Stardust and a Lucky Egg.

new collection challenge to receive XP, Stardust and a Lucky Egg. Clothes for the avatar: the new item Happiny’s Sweatshirt will be available in the store from the event.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in wild encounters (the asterisk indicates the probability of leaving shiny):

Pikachu with cherry blossoms*

Jigglypuff*

Eevee with cherry blossoms*

Marill*

Whismur*

Buneary with a flower crown*

Bunnelby*

cutiefly

Chansey with a flower crown*

Togetic with a flower crown*

On the other hand, these are the raid Pokémon:

1 Star Raids: Pikachu with cherry blossoms*, Jigglypuff*, Eevee with cherry blossoms* and Cutiefly.

Pikachu with cherry blossoms*, Jigglypuff*, Eevee with cherry blossoms* and Cutiefly. 3 Star Raids: Exeggutor, Alolan Exeggutor*, Chansey with a flower crown* and Togetic with a flower crown*.

Exeggutor, Alolan Exeggutor*, Chansey with a flower crown* and Togetic with a flower crown*. 5 Star Raids: Lugia*.

Lugia*. Mega Raids: Mega Lopunny*.

In the 2 km eggs we will see the following Pokémon:

Eevee with cherry blossoms*

Pichu with cherry blossoms*

Togepi with a flower crown*

azurill*

Happy with a flower crown*

exeggcute*

Riolu*

cutiefly

And finally, these are the field research Pokémon:

Pikachu with cherry blossoms*

Chansey with a flower crown*

Eevee with cherry blossoms*

Togetic with a flower crown*

Are you ready for spring? In the following link you can see all the Pokémon GO events that will take place in April.