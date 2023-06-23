cycling from concert to concert

Dalfsen – free music in the gardens of Lammelerveld Dalfsen, Oudleusen and Nieuwleusen! On Sunday 25 September from 13:30 to 17:15 25 different concerts will play in 25 different gardens of Dulfsen Municipality. 6 separate exposures in Laemmerveld, 8 in Nieuwlussen and 11 in Dalfsen/Odlussen.

Listen to Free Music on Sunday Afternoons

The concept is simple: 25 garden owners provide their gardens and 25 local concerts play in the gardens for free. The bands play 3 sets of 45 minutes each, so you have 45 minutes each time to move from one act to the next. The sets are at 1:30 PM, 3:00 PM and 4:30 PM.

Tasty Rock at Kortersweg 4 in Laemmerveld

Premium rock bands play in this park. Two of the band members come from the Laemmelerveld; Frank Logtenberg and Robert Hulsman. Robert plays domestic sport, was born and raised in Kortersweg. The band was formed in 1999 and has performed internationally as well. In 2017 the band took part in the talent show De Vrack van Saleen, where they reached the finals. The band plays covers; Solid classic rock but current rock songs. Playlists include songs by Melissa Etheridge, Iron Maiden, Elvis and The Beatles. The band also doesn’t shy away from ABBA, Dusty Springfield, and Lady Gaga, but it’s got a stronger sauce on top. So have fun!

At 5 other locations in Laemmelerveld and 19 other locations in Dulfsen Municipality you can listen quietly, swing, dance, sing along and much, much more! Literally every garden is having a party. Listen to the fun performances in peace in the shade, maybe even with a drink in hand. This is anyway possible in the garden at Korterweg 4 in Dalfsen (near Lemmerlerveld). are you coming

more info?

You are welcome to stop by and see any of the 25 gardens. More information about all performances can be found at https://www.muziekindetuin-dalfsen.nl/. You don’t need to make a reservation, just join the work you love!

Other performances are for example on Kerkplein in Dalfsen where you will find cover it with pop and rock music. Or, for example, Steen and Lien in Ankummar ES who play in Dutch. In short; something for everyone!