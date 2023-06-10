Cyclist (70) seriously injured after collision with truck, first falls himself (Bruges)

The woman herself must have fallen before being hit by the truck. , © Celina Cazzetta

A 70-year-old cyclist was hit by a truck in the Kapitein Fryattstraat in Zeebrugge on Thursday evening. The woman was dragged meters away and suffered life-threatening injuries. The first findings of the traffic expert now suggest that the woman herself fell first.

Emergency services arrived at the scene in Kapitein Fryattstraat in Zeebrugge yesterday. A 70-year-old woman fell down along with her bicycle after being hit by a truck. Thanks to the quick help of the police officer, the woman narrowly escaped the collision. A traffic specialist came to the scene to make the necessary determinations at the public prosecutor’s office.

Read this also. Cyclist (70) seriously injured in a truck collision, the matter is being investigated These first findings now show that the 70-year-old woman had previously fallen herself. The truck coming from the front was unable to avoid the collision, as a result of which the victim was dragged for a distance of meters. The driver of the truck was not consuming alcohol and was not driving at high speed.

The woman was taken by helicopter to the hospital. He is out of danger now.