Cyclist (72) in danger of death after falling into a canal: the circumstances of the accident are still under full investigation (Ostkamp)

A 72-year-old cyclist was seriously injured in a traffic accident in Veldegem around noon on Sunday. The man was enjoying a bike ride with his wife and suddenly fell into the canal with a thud. Whether this was because the person had to swerve for another vehicle, and whether third parties were involved, is still being investigated. In any case, the man suffered life-threatening injuries.

The accident happened around 11:35 pm on Sunday afternoon. The 72-year-old man and his wife were enjoying a bike ride and were riding cones. The Astridstraat in Veldegem is coming from the Hogestraat in the area of ​​Rudervoorde. Things went wrong when they approached the turn to drive in the direction of the bridge on the E403. What exactly happened is still under investigation. It is possible that the person had to juggle for some other vehicle. In any case, he suddenly lost his balance. It happened suddenly as the 72-year-old man lost his balance and fell into the canal.

His condition was immediately very critical. Police, an ambulance and a MUG team rushed to the scene, as well as the fire brigade. They were probably called to get the man out of the canal. The man was immediately rescued. He suffered life-threatening injuries. It is not clear whether the man was injured in the fall, was hit by a car or was injured under other circumstances. (continue reading below photo)

Emergency Services on the Canal. , © Jham

Immediately after the accident, the police closed the cone. Fully meet Astridstraat on the site. The public prosecutor’s office was informed and ordered an investigation. After all, there are still many uncertainties. “The man suffered life-threatening injuries, but the exact circumstances are still being investigated,” the prosecutor said. If it is the case that the man had to turn around for an oncoming vehicle, he certainly did not stop at the site. This may mean that it is a hit-and-run accident, but in that case it is also not certain whether the driver knew anything about the accident. It is still being investigated whether third parties were involved. The road was closed at least briefly for the investigation.

The investigation is on. , © Jham