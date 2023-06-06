Cyclist (82) killed after accident with truck: “Droshout in mourning” (Opwijk)

A fatal accident occurred on Wilvoordssteinweg near the thrift store in Droshout (Oppwijk) at around 3.15 pm on Tuesday. “An 82-year-old cyclist died in the process,” confirms Commissioner Fred Scrion. “Droshout is in mourning, the victim lived near the scene of the accident,” says Mayor Inez de Koninck (N-VA).

“As per preliminary findings, a truck with a trailer was also involved in the accident. It’s not clear how the accident happened,” said Fred Scrien, commissioner of the Asse, Marchtem, Opwijk, Wemmel (AMOW) police area.

The Halle-Vilvoorde Public Prosecutor’s Office appointed a traffic expert who came to the scene and investigated the circumstances of the accident. The Vilvoordsteenweg was completely closed to traffic. Everyone had to take a detour, leaving the Opwijk area. In the evening rush hour it became difficult.

crossing

Gilles Blondeau, spokesman for the Halle-Vilvoorde public prosecutor’s office, confirmed the facts. “An 82-year-old woman in Oppwijk on Steinweg in Vilvoorde was hit by a truck with her bicycle when she suddenly wanted to cross the road with a bicycle path.”

“Unfortunately, the truck could no longer escape from her and the woman died on the spot. The driver of the truck tested negative for drugs and alcohol. The public prosecutor has appointed a traffic expert and a law practitioner.”

Family

Mayor Inez de Koninck (N-VA) also went to the scene of the accident with the ships of the Mobilizer William Engels (Open VLD). “Our thoughts are now with the victim’s family,” the mayor said.

“It concerns an 82-year-old woman who was hit by a truck about a hundred meters from her house. The traffic expert must now investigate what exactly the circumstances are. Did he suddenly have a health problem, was there an unforeseen situation while crossing the street? We don’t know, it’s too early for that.”

victim assistance

“As per what I heard, the victim had brought the merchant’s bicycle. She was still very active. Relatives also reached. Police Zone AMOW offered victim assistance. Something like this falls hard on a community like Droshout. Droshout is in mourning, the woman was well known locally.