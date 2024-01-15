Cynthia Pena and her contribution to the ‘sleep medicine’ that helps the Latin community

doctor cynthya pena orbea, Experts and researchers on the importance of sleep in healthrecognized as woman of the year 2023 on behalf of home magazineBecause of his international achievements and scientific discoveries in medicine.

“If we sleep one third of our day it is because It is important for health“, was the conclusion that inspired Dr. Cynthia Pena, when she was studying her specialty, to enter the world of sleep medicine. A science that is a branch of internal medicine that studies More than 80 pathologies with neurological, cardiopulmonary, and psychiatric cardiological involvement,

to his 37 yearswith 4 years of work and researchThis doctor from Guayaquil has gone through famous hospitals like Mayo Clinic and recently cleveland clinicWhere there is support at every step and from their gurus won two awards Grant ,Financial support for research).

The first in 2020, awarded by American Sleep Medicine Association Where sleep apnea, Covid and mortality were related, which was Published in the prestigious international medical journal JAMA (Journal of American Medical Association),