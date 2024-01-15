Daisy Ridley reveals when New Jedi Order film will start shooting

Daisy Ridley just dropped some news about the next Star Wars movie, The New Jedi Order. The scenario is remarkably near completion. According to Ray’s interpreter, filming should begin late this year or early 2025.

Rey will be at the center of the next Star Wars film titled new jedi order, It will take place 15 years after Episode IX and tell the story of the rebuilding of the Jedi Order. In an interview with Collider, the former Wreck Robber interpreter gave more details on this film highly anticipated by the fan community. The good news is, work has already progressed well.

Star Wars New Jedi Order: Filming should start this year or early 2025

“I know a script is being written”Daisy Ridley believes who is also preparing “Read soon, which is very exciting”, A statement that leads us to believe that the scenario is almost complete. The actress also revealed when the shooting of the film is expected to begin. “I think it could happen this year. It’s possible, but I’m not sure. To be honest, I think the writers’ strike definitely delayed a lot of things.”,

According to Daisy Ridley, production may begin sometime in 2024. “Let’s hope that’s the case. Otherwise I think it will probably be early next year,” he said. she adds. In January, director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy also indicated that filming would begin later this year.

Despite rumors that the title would change, Ridley confirmed that the film will indeed be called “The New Jedi Order”. Ray would clearly attempt to rebuild the system in his own way, moving away from the practices of his predecessors. We must avoid repeating the mistakes of the past with serious consequences at all costs.

You’ll probably have to wait until 2026 to see the results on the big screen. That is, the same year of release of another recently confirmed feature film. According to Disney CEO Bob Iger, The Mandalorian and Grogu It should also hit theaters in 2026 “Ahead of previously confirmed films.” Fueled exclusively by the series, the Star Wars saga will return with a vengeance to the cinema, where it all began.