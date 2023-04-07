Daisy Ridley will be the “jedi master of the next generation” in Star Wars • ENTER.CO

Star Wars Celebration, the event where fans gather, brought several surprises, including Disney’s announcement of three new movies coming to the franchise. To this is added the most important news of the event: Daisy Ridley will be the “jedi master of the new generation”.

Daisy Ridley had already participated in the Star Wars sequel trilogy with the character of Rey Skywalker. Now, she will arrive in a new movie, as the protagonist, she will be the one in charge of rebuilding, again, the jedi order.

In addition to Daisy Ridley, the Star Wars franchise welcomes another woman: Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, who will direct the production. The movie will take place 15 years after the events of Rise of Skywalker.

“I’ve always been drawn to the hero’s journey and the fact that the world needs so many more heroes,” Sharmeen said. Meanwhile, the actress was excited to announce the news: “My heart is pounding,” she said, the actress in the middle of the event. “I am very excited to continue this journey.”

It is worth remembering that the last time we saw Daisy Ridley in the world of Star Wars, it was in 2019, in Rise of Skywalker. This is why the news also took us by surprise, since Rey’s character did not have much of a continuation in the Star Wars expanded universe either.

In total, three films have been confirmed on the way, including one from The Mandalorian executive producer, Dave Filomi, the other to be produced by James Mangold.

When Disney bought Star Wars, they promised that they would make a movie every year, a promise that was kept from 2015 to 2019. Then, in the midst of the pandemic and the world situation, direct series came to Disney + like The Mandalorian. Now, they will resume the trilogies.

Image: Star Wars