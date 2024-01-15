Dakota Johnson, George Clooney, Sandra Bullock… these actors who speak openly about their flop films

Known for her outspokenness dakota johnson Said this during a recent interview for stir at the box office disaster of madam web, The theatrical debut was disastrous, as were the reviews. telerama : “Madame Web is a feature film without scope, with an inconsequential story woven from evidence. » According to him, several changes during filming spoiled the project. The American actress also made it clear that we shouldn’t expect to see her in a superhero movie again one day: “I’ll probably never do anything like this again because I don’t have a lot to do in this world and I know that now. Am.” , ,

Dakota Johnson is not the first actress to talk openly about her flop films. Sandra Bullock did it for speed 2, released theatrically in 1997. The film received eight Razzie Award nominations and won for Worst Sequel. The actress admitted to being embarrassed by the film: “I am embarrassed to have taken part in it. that does not make sense. A slow boat. He is slowly moving towards an island. , George Clooney also agree with him batman and robin, in which he played the lead role: “It was a movie that was hard to be good at. It’s easy to look back and say, “Wow, that was really crap and I was really bad at it.” This is a terrible scenario. I’m terrible at it, let me tell you. ,

in France, michael yun Spoke very emotionally about the low number of spectators in the theater heroOf bruno merley (10,000 entries), and from negative feedback: “This mistake hurt my face. There were also fellow actors who, when they were promoting their films and wanted to talk about acting, would cite me as a counter-example. it’s terrible. I asked myself a lot of questions about my abilities. ,