Damon and Affleck don’t want Trump to use the film in their campaign

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck don’t want Donald Trump to use an audio clip from a movie they made to air. The former President of the United States shared a video earlier this week and it included a few quotes from Damon’s character from the film. Trump would not have sought permission to use it.

Damon and Affleck’s production company, Artist Equity, told TMZ, “We had no prior knowledge of this and do not condone any footage or audio that airs being used by the Trump campaign for political advertising or any other use. “

Trump has been told not to use the pieces anymore. “We state categorically that we do not authorize any use of on-air content by the Trump campaign that requires approval or permission.”

This is not the first time Trump has used material without permission. Earlier, Neil Young, REM, Rihanna, Tom Petty’s heir, Pharrell Williams, Guns N’ Roses and Steven Tyler, said they were not happy that their songs were played during campaign meetings. .