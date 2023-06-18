Dani Jelsma wins sajong

,,Mian jonge!” This is how mum Sandra reacted to Dani Jelsma’s stunning victory in the final of the Frisian language festival Sjong on Saturday evening, June 18, 2023. The jury was enthusiastic about sixteen-year-old Sint Nykster’s performance at the biennial festival at the music center Neushorn in Leeuwarden.





Dani Jellesma received a flurry of praise after her song, “Wa Ek Maar”, from which she wrote western lyrics to the music of American singer Demi Lovato’s song “Anyone”. The singer accompanied himself on guitar during the finale.

Dani Jelsma herself literally couldn’t believe it when she stood on the podium with the others during the award ceremony. Third prize went to his friend Mike-Rowen Swart of Sneak, followed by second prize and then only one prize left. “Change my name. I didn’t expect it, but I’m so happy, just to read!”

Dani Jellesma was not nominated for the award for the self-written text, but Mike-Rowen Swart was nominated. ,,and he neither hates nor conquers one. Brilliant.”

On the day of the finals, the Sint Nixtor singer really wasn’t nervous at all. Along with the finalists, he was present in Neushorn early for preparations. ,,i’m really fan ok,it will be ok. Halle mein sinn Elen in Geselige de Hahn en Elsenien Lai a sa leaf for Alkoar.

The sound check on stage went well. Then everyone proceeded after makeup. ,, It’s great to chat with Alan at ClayCamers and it’s usually only in June. Well, do what I do, but it’s wool and poor senuveftich, listen. I said my cock has just stopped. I was allowed to perform as Twade in the best gau of his cell, but it feels like in eternity you senuveftich ine.’

Dani Jellesma herself was not really satisfied with her performance in the SJONG finals. ,,I am a wol arch perfeksjonistisch. March it public wold tefrieden und der Wieck o sa bled mei”.

In the photo above SJONG winner Dani Jelsma (l) with his friend Mike-Rowen Swart, who won first prize for the text.

Photos: Myself and SJONG