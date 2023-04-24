Daniel Craig to star in gay drama with “Outer Limits” actor

The character Lee seeks love and desire in bars in Mexico in the 1950s. (Photo: Disclosure/Belvedere Vodka)

Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino will direct an adaptation of the novel “Queer”, an LGBTQIAP+ classic, with Daniel Craig (“007: Cassino Royale”) in the lead role. Actor Drew Starkey (Rafe from Outer Banks) will be Craig’s love interest.

The eternal agent 007 will play Lee, who searches for love and desire in the bars of 1950s Mexico. In addition to Craig and Starkey, the cast includes Lesley Manville (“The Crown”), Henry Zaga (“Who are you, Alaska? ”) and Jason Schwartzman (“Scott Pilgrim Against the World”).

Based on the work of the writer William S. Burroughs – which was banned for three decades – , “Queer” will be the 14th film by Guadagnino, who gained popularity after the release of “A Dive Into The Past” (2015), with Tilda Swinton, Ralph Fiennes and Dakota Johnson, and broke out with “Call Me by Your Name” (2017), also about a gay romance.

Ahead of the release of “Queer,” Guadagnino has “Challengers” ahead of him, which is currently in post-production. Starring Zendaya (“Euphoria”) and Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”), the film follows tennis players who compete in a tournament and rekindle old personal rivalries.

Daniel Wroughton Craig, CMG is a British actor, known for portraying the character of James Bond for 15 years from 2006 to 2021. Craig is an alumnus of the National Youth Theater and graduated from the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London and began his career as a theater actor.