Daniel Radcliffe, Harry Potter, is going to be a father

Actor Daniel Radcliffe and his girlfriend Erin Darke are expecting their first child together.

A representative of the Harry Potter interpreter announced the pregnancy this Saturday (25/4).

The couple met on the set of the 2013 film “Kill Your Darlings”, in which Radcliffe played the famous poet Allen Ginsberg, while Darke played a woman who shares a romantic encounter with him.

The 33-year-old actor, who most recently played comedian musician “Weird Al” Yankovic in the award-winning film “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” doesn’t share much about his personal life and isn’t on social media.

During a 2022 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Radcliffe explained why he keeps his life private and away from the media headlines. “I guess since I got sober, I haven’t done anything interesting enough,” he reasoned. “As an actor, I just want to live my life and see my friends, and I just want what people talk about to be work.”

In March 2022, while promoting his role in the comedy “Lost City” alongside Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, the actor told People that he and Darke have been “very happy” together. “I have a very good life. I’ve been with my girlfriend for a decade, practically,” he said at the time.

Darke is a recurring actress on the series “Miracle Workers” starring Radcliffe. Her other credits include roles in the series “Moonshine” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, and in the films “Honors” (2017) and “The Spotlight Is Not For Everyone” (2016).