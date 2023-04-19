Daniel Radcliffe turned down offer to star opposite Emma Watson

The Book SagaHarry Potter“, which inspired a series of eight films, marked a generation. The story follows the development of the wizard Harry Potter, played by Daniel Radcliffe, along with his two best friends, Hermione (Emma Watson) and Ron (Rupert Grint).

Photo: reproduction

In that sense, the main actor of the books surprised fans by venturing into other types of works, starring in romantic comedies and even playing a floating corpse in “Swiss Army Man”.

Despite being open to different experiments, the actor refused to participate in a production that had Emma Watson in the cast. Want to know more about it? Read on!

Daniel Radcliffe turns down role to star opposite Emma Watson

Radcliffe turned down the film “This Is The End,” a 2013 comedy directed by Seth Rogen and written by Evan Goldberg. The story follows celebrities playing exaggerated versions of themselves.

In the cast were actors like Jonah Hill, Rogen, Jay Baruchel, Danny McBride, Craig Robinson, Michael Cera and even Emma Watson, all of them surviving the apocalypse.

According to Goldberg, the actor was initially offered the film during the first draft, hoping that he would reunite with his former co-worker Emma Watson. In this regard, he stated that:

“Two years before we brought it to anyone else, we brought it to Daniel Radcliffe, and he rejected it because it sucked, not good enough.”

However, the film’s director and writer agreed that the first draft really wasn’t up to scratch and decided to rewrite the script. Still, Radcliffe has not changed his decision to refuse the film, even with a millionaire proposal.

Finally, the director stated that Daniel’s “no” brought him an important lesson: the first impression of a script must always be attractive for his proposals to be accepted. Wassup agree?