Danny Perea hopes to finish “Te doy la vida” | news from mexico

Danny Perea, la chica dark en “Vecinos”, being a soap opera villain is something he enjoys, but when the character completely lacks tolerance.

That’s how you see it in “Te doy la vida”, where she is a girl in love with the character of José Ron, who is about to get married, but something breaks beforehand.

“It’s not the bag, the bag, there are vile acts, but from the point of view of love; you have a certain tolerance for frustration and things”, she says amusedly.

“I want to think that the face of an actor does not think to give the characters, but what matters is the table work, the internal, I admire the actors who can convert themselves into several and achieve that illusion”, he says.

Perea, who jumped at the cinema with “Season of ducks” and last year premiered on the horror film “Los inquilinos”, is waiting for the green light to record the last episodes of “Te doy la vida”.

A la production, whose main male role falls to José Ron, three weeks of recordings were missing when he was detained by the health contingency.

“Ahora await cuando se renueva esto, nadie saber, é hora de take care of us and tell us what to do”, he indicates.

“For a telenovela, you have to spend six months with a character and you have to try to enjoy it to the fullest, live together in a healthy way; at first it was conflicting for me to use a pointer and say that television is doing something minor, it’s not like that, there’s speed to generating emotions, seeing the purpose of a scene, all very present”, considers Perea.