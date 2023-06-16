Danske Bank’s chief economist says Beyoncé has fueled inflation in Sweden



Beyoncé at the opening ceremony of her Renaissance World Tour in Stockholm. Image Abaka Press / ANP

Beyoncé, who has 49 million monthly listeners on Spotify, launched her new world tour last month with two sold-out stadium concerts in Stockholm. concert series, consisting mainly of works from her album, which was released the previous year Renaissance, her first since her solo tour in 2016. The concerts brought a large group of foreign fans to Stockholm. A significant number of Americans took the plane to the kick-off of the world tour.

The result was that there were virtually no hotel rooms available in the Swedish capital. Hotels and restaurants took the opportunity to increase their prices significantly, according to data from the Swedish Statistics Agency. “We’ve never seen this before,” Grahn of Danske Bank told the paper. financial Times, “Very wonderful.”

The Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday that inflation stood at 8.2 percent in May, which was higher than expected. That month, prices in the hotels and restaurants sector increased by 0.3 percent and those in the entertainment sector by 0.2 percent. In other words: hotel rooms, restaurants, and concert tickets, Grahn says. “We think the situation will return to normal this month, as hotel room prices will drop again.”

The high inflation is a blow to the Swedish central bank, which is making a frantic effort to contain inflation by raising interest rates. Food inflation stood at 17.6 per cent at the end of last year, as against 40 per cent for dairy products. Overall, Sweden has been hit hard by economic malaise, which is partly a result of the war in Ukraine. Citizens are grappling with rising interest rates (many Swedes have variable mortgage rates), high electricity prices and expensive petrol.

Beyoncé shocked the music world with an album last year Renaissance, with which the R&B singer paid tribute to house, disco, and especially black queer culture, which underlies dance and club music. She won six Grammy Awards with it last February. She was nominated for nine Grammy Awards, bringing her total number of nominations for major American music awards to 88. This makes her the record holder together with her husband Jay-Z.

An inflation alert: Beyoncé will be playing at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam on June 17 and 18.