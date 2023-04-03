D’Artagnan” gets new trailer and character posters

Paris Filmes released today, March 15, the new trailer and character posters for the film. “The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan” (The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan), directed by Martin Bourboulon. The production hits Brazilian theaters on April 20.

The arts highlight the characters of François Civil (D’Artagnan), Vincent Cassel, Pio Marmaï and Roman Duris, who give life to the three musketeers Athos, Porthos and Aramis; in addition to Eva Green (Milady), Lyna Khoudri (Constance), Jacob Fortune-Lloyd (Buckingham), Eric Ruf (the Cardinal), Louis Garrel (the King) and Vicky Krieps (the Queen).

“The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan” is an adaptation of the bestselling work by Alexandre Dumas and is the first film in a series of two feature films. The sequel is dedicated to the character of Eva Green and titled “The Three Musketeers: Milady (The Three Musketeers: Milady), scheduled for release in December of this year. Distribution is by Paris Filmes.

Synopsis: Born in Gascony, southern France, D’Artagnan is left for dead after trying to save a young girl from being kidnapped. Upon reaching Paris, he tries by all means to find his attackers.

Little does he know that his quest will lead him to the center of a real war in which the future of France hangs in the balance. Allied with Athos, Porthos and Aramis, the King’s three musketeers with dangerous temerity, D’Artagnan faces the dark machinations of Cardinal de Richelieu.

But it is when he falls head over heels in love with Constance Bonacieux, the Queen’s confidante, that d’Artagnan truly puts himself in danger. It is this passion that leads him on the trail of the one who becomes his mortal enemy: Milady de Winter.

by the newsroom A Moupeira