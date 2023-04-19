D’Artagnan” hits theaters in Brazil

Fans of French literature and adventure cinema can celebrate now, as “The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan” is coming to Brazilian theaters this Thursday (20)! The film, which was shot entirely in France, features a stellar cast including Vincent Cassel and Eva Green, and promises to be a thrilling swashbuckling adventure.

Directed by Martin Bourboulon, the film follows the journey of D’Artagnan (played by François Civil), a young man from Gascony who seeks revenge after trying to save a young woman from being kidnapped. Upon arriving in Paris, he allies with King Louis XIII’s musketeers, Athos (Vincent Cassel), Porthos (Pio Marmaï) and Aramis (Roman Duris), to face the machinations of Cardinal de Richelieu and protect the future of France.

But it’s not just adventure and action that the film is made of. It also features a love story, with D’Artagnan falling madly in love with Constance Bonacieux (played by Adele Exarchopoulos), the Queen’s confidant. And it’s this passion that drives him to pursue his mortal enemy, Milady de Winter (played by Eva Green).

More about the film The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan

With an estimated budget of 70 million Euros, it is a mega-production that took more than a million people to French cinemas in the opening week. And now, Brazilians will also have the chance to see this exciting adventure on the big screen.

If you are a fan of period films, with a lot of action, romance and political intrigue, this is a production that you cannot miss. With a stellar cast and top-notch production, it promises to be an unforgettable experience for all fans of the genre.