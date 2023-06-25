Darts club Forever Together has been throwing darts with Tom Ronge in mind for two years (Breschatz)

Darts have grown in popularity in recent years. Just think about the adventures of Dimitri – “Dancing Dimi” – van den Bergh and Kim Huybrechts. Two years earlier, “Forever Together” was formed in Braaschat. The club was founded following the sudden death of Tom Ronge, a talented billiards player and avid darts player.

The darts team started with only members of Tom Ronge’s family. But the successes in sports did not stop there. The team was promoted from the fourth to the second division without losing a single game in two years. To make this work a success, the club organized its first open basketing darts tournament. The venue of the event was the D’Uwe Kerk Hall on Ledge Cart. After all, the home base – the Cafe Belle-Vue in Maria-ter-Heide – is too small for a tournament of this size. 350 participants passed the review and included none other than Kim Huybrechts, Brian Ryman, Robbie Knops and Patricia de Todler. Naturally, homegrown player Kevin Bellmans was also in attendance. The tournament lasted for three days.

Youngest participants: Natho Bellamans (11) and Matz Ronge (8). , © Koen Faseur

Philippe Cools, Acting Mayor of Brassrat, is the club’s treasurer and is himself a talented darts player. “You used to have many clubs in Braaschat, but it has declined rapidly. Now we are seeing a solid “revival”, largely due to televised broadcasts. With the DC Forever Together team coming into the second division, we brought in those players from outside the family. Otherwise we cannot compete at that level. I myself started it about 35 years ago. That’s because our family has always had a thing for darts. We played the competition with Maria-ter-Heide as our home base,” says Kools.

A snapshot of the tournament. , © Koen Faseur

Kim Huybrechts, who was recently in news for finishing third in the World Cup with Dimitri Van den Bergh, is good friends with Forever Together’s best darts player Kevin Bellmans. “I didn’t hesitate to come here and play. The level is really good and the atmosphere is great,” says the Antwerp darts player, who did not want to return to a “relationship” with Dimitri van den Bergh. During the World Cup, there was hair in the soup between the two darters. (Jainbridge)