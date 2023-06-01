Darts icon Michael van Gerwen laughs after being asked what he plans to do with the bomb prize money: “I don’t give a shit”

Michael van Gerwen won the Premier League of Darts last week. A scruffy one is good for a check for 275,000 pounds (320,000 euros). “But I’ll give half of that to the tax authorities,” complained the Dutchman in the Toto Dart Kings.

“My manager also wants a percentage, so that only a small amount is left (laughs). No, it is what it is. That’s secondary. I don’t care. It’s nice to have money and do fun things with it, but… .. No.”

image:

This includes embedded content from social media networks that may want to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this. Click here to adjust your preferences

Michael van Gerwen has won everything there is to win several times in his illustrious career. He is said to be worth around 10 million in terms of earnings and has decorated several sponsorship deals. Darts players don’t keep what they earn from tournaments. They pay taxes on this and also a ‘management fee’, apart from which some share goes to the players’ association.

“With our fee, we really cover all expenses for a player,” said Mac Elkin, Dimitri van den Bergh’s manager before the World Cup. “This includes flights to England, for example, taxis to take him from the airport to the hotel, transport to tournaments… Our players are at zero risk as they have no darts related expenses. I I don’t really earn anything until one of my players wins.”