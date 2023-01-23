date and everything we know about the Riot Games title

Valorant for mobile It is possibly one of the most anticipated titles of the moment. It is not for less since the company has launched success after success in the last decade since they decided to launch League of Legends, one of the biggest phenomena of its time and which still lives on today.

In this way, we are going to tell you everything that is known about Valorant Mobile, the new Riot Games title that seeks to gain a foothold in the mobile market of the shooter in the first person after having also swept MOBAs.

What is Valorant Mobile?

Valorant Mobile represents, at its best, the transfer of the experience of the popular FPS shooter from Riot Games to mobile phones. In this way, we will participate in battles of five against five players. Thus, it is a “hero shooter” with very specific characteristics since it drinks from other works of the company such as “League of Legends” or “Legends of Runeterra”.

The game consists of determining who is the first to win 13 rounds of a game the most common game mode is to plant the bomb, something identical to what we have seen in other titles of the genre such as Counter Strike Global Offensive. The design of the maps and even the colors and setting will remind us of more than one long game playing the most iconic versions of Counter Strike, since they have a certain resemblance to de_Dust2.

The main difference between the two titles is that in Valorant we will use a hero with very specific characteristics, while in the Valve title we used a terrorist or a police officer who was part of the anti-terrorist brigades. In this way, we will have magic and abilities that can make a difference in very specific points of the game.

Having all this in the palm of our hands and being able to enjoy it without any limitations is a real gift that will make fans of this type of shooting game feel at home in a game that also won’t seem strange to us.

Valorant mobile release date

The exact date of Valorant for mobile is not known, but it is speculated that it could be released to celebrate the third anniversary of the desktop version of the shooter. In this way, from Riot Games they could be planning this launch at the beginning of the second half of 2023, specifically for June.

Now, nothing is known about open or closed betas, so it is possible that the game will be delayed. Although it is known that it has already been tested by some players in very closed groups.

How much will Valorant cost for mobile

The shooter of action will be completely free for all users of a compatible Android or iOS mobile phone. Like the tabletop game, from Riot Games they always advocate free games whose economic profit base lies in the sale of skins and other secondary objects that They do not provide any advantage to the players.