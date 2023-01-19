Date and ticket price to get variocolor Jirachi in the Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn (Global)

Once again, we receive an interesting message related to one of the most outstanding games on the mobile market. We are talking in this case about Pokémon GO.

What’s new in Pokémon GO

Specifically, we have been able to find out details about the tickets to be able to get hold of a Shiny Jirachi in the Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn (Global). They will be offered starting February 20 for $4.99.

This has been confirmed:

Wishes come true, but you can also ask Jirachi, the Wish Pokémon! Trainers around the world will be able to purchase Research Masterwork to be able to find a Shiny Jirachi!* Research Masterwork provides Trainers with the opportunity to accept difficult challenges and arduous tasks, which are rewarded with a spectacular discovery. Tickets will be available for purchase in the in-game store for USD 4.99 (or the equivalent price in your local currency, plus applicable taxes and fees) starting Monday, February 20, 2023, at 19:00 CET (10 :00 PST), until Monday, March 20, 2023, at 19:00 CET (10:00 PST). Tickets cannot be purchased with Pokécoins and are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service).

What do you think? If you are interested, you can take a look at our full coverage of the title at this link. You can also leave your friend code in the comments, we read you.

Font.