date and time for the missions of week 7 (January 17)

Just a few moments ago it should have started in Fortnite the new batch of weekly missions, corresponding to Week 7 of this Chapter 4 – Season 1. A technical error that delays everything a little more, but with compensation.

At 3:00 p.m. CET (Spanish peninsular time), the start of these new missions was scheduled, and in fact they appear like this in our battle royale missions menu. However they are fully bugged, and appear in a new Miscellaneous section. Such a brake on the gaming experience.

But do not panic, we will have missions of Week 7, only that a little later than expected. Specifically, having to wait 24 hours compared to the usual start that many believed that they would be able to enjoy right now. In return, the bonus experience received is increased and the staged missions will be shorter, to make up for the lack of time with this delay.

This has been reported by Epic Games through its Fortnite Status account, announcing that the new weekly missions will begin this coming Wednesday, January 18 at 3:00 p.m. TEC (Spanish peninsular time).

  • Spain: 15:00h. (Canary Islands: 2:00 p.m.)
  • Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua and El Salvador: 08:00 a.m.
  • Cuba, Ecuador, Colombia, Peru and Panama: 09:00 a.m.
  • Bolivia, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic and Venezuela: 10:00 a.m.
  • Chile, Paraguay, Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay: 11:00 a.m.

It will also coincide with the new batch of Oath Order questswhich many users have already completed for weeks and we were waiting for new missions and continue with the lore of this Chapter 4 – Season 1 of Fortnite.

