date and time to catch Groudon, Kyogre and Jirachi in the Niantic app.

February 24, 2023, 13:44 – Updated February 24, 2023, 13:55

This weekend there will be a new global event Pokémon Go Worldwide; just a week after Pokemon Go Tour 2023 from Las Vegas, Nevada. If you could not take a walk through the desert, do not worry because you will be able to live a great experience of Pokémon Go from Mexico and Latin America. Here we tell you what time and when does the Global Event of Pokémon Go.

Pokémon Go Tour Hoenn 2023 Global when is it

This weekend of February 25 and 26 the Pokémon Go Tour 2023 Global will take place. Niantic organized this Global Event so that all players can have a bit of the Hoenn experience without having to leave your country…activities all over the world!

Pokémon Go Tour Hoenn 2023 Global Schedule

To make the experience easier, the Pokémon Go Tour 2023 Global has a local time, that is, you don’t have to do any kind of conversion and you just have to wait until 10 in the morning. It will be a total of 8 hours of activities inspired by the Hoenn region and the Ruby and Sapphire games.

Groudon and Kyogre are the stars of the Pokémon Go Tour Hoenn 2023

So these would be the schedules of the Global Event of Pokémon Go for this weekend.





Mexico: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Colombia: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Peru: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Argentina: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Chile: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Spain: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Pokémon Go Tour Hoenn 2023 Global Quests Jirachi shiny

While most of the Pokémon Go Tour Global activities are free and will allow you to catch Hoenn Pokémon around the world, there is a special mission to get a shiny Jirachi in Pokémon Go…but that one does cost $4.99.

Jirachi shiny is one of the hardest Pokémon to get

With this research, players will be able to get the singular Pokémon in its variocolor version, as long as they complete the corresponding missions. If you want to win a free code for Jirachi Shiny missions We invite you to review this note.