date, calendar, keys and how to follow the official coverage

We know that the attention of Valorant and esports lovers is on the imminent Champions Tour LOCK//IN of Sao Paulobut you also have to be very aware of the Open / Closed Qualifier of Valorant Challengers 2023 for Latin America and here we inform you of the start date, calendar and keys.

In this competition, 128 teams will compete for 4 days for a place in the league’s Closed Qualifier.

When does the Valorant Challengers Latin America Open Qualifier 2023 start and on what date does it end?

Competitive season starts this Friday, January 20, 2023 with the Open Qualifier.

tournament format

On Friday, February 20, the first round with direct elimination of the Valorant Challengers 2023 Latin America Open Qualifier will take place. The winners of their respective games qualify and will be able to play the second round of 64 teams and those who win this will finally go to the third with 32 teams, all this on Saturday. The top 16 teams will meet in best-of-three map matches on Sunday.

The fifth and final round (best of three maps) will decide the four teams that qualify for the Closed Qualifier from Latin America North. In Latin America South, the four best teams have a direct pass to the next phase. The remaining four teams will play for a playoff on Monday, January 23.

Calendar and keys of the Open Qualifier 2023 of Valorant Challengers Latin America

Click on the image to see the keys full screen. You can see the changes live by following this link.

North Latin America

Latin America South

How to watch the Valorant Challengers Latin America games live?

Sadly, these games will not be broadcast by ‘streaming’. If you want to be aware of the event, we recommend you follow the official accounts of the tournament On twitter and the results page.

Source: official tournament website