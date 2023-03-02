date, free rewards and everything you need to know about the crossover

Let’s face it: without the crossovers you might Fortnite would become in a more logical game, but it would also be something more boring. I don’t want this to be misunderstood, on the other hand, since I have criticized on occasion the excessive amount of collaborations that are coming to the game. However, I also think they serve as an excuse for us to go back to it, which is always a good thing; being the new crossover with Creed the one I want to talk about here.

The thing is that, as reported by the Epic Games from their official website, we will have the opportunity to get some free rewards with the crossover that will take place with Creed very soon. Next, I leave you with everything you need to know about it to take advantage of this new promotion.

This will be the new crossover between Fortnite and Adonis Creed

The collaboration will begin on March 2. at which time the character’s skin will arrive in the in-game store ⏰

at which time the character’s skin will arrive in the in-game store ⏰ the package in question we can buy will bring her outfit, an alternate style, a backpack accessory, a pickaxe and a new emote ✅

✅ Next, I leave you with images of all these contents so that you can see them with your own eyes:

There will also be free rewards in Fortnite

The Creed Cup will take place on March 1, in which the best players will have the opportunity to get the character’s skin for free ⏰

, 👈 Besides, for participating in the cup and getting a single point in it, we will also unlock his new graffiti ✅

✅ we will get points with every elimination and placing in the top 25 of a match ✅

✅ Next, I leave you with an image of the spray in question so that you can take a look at it with your own eyes

What do you think of this new Fortnite crossover? I read you in the comments.