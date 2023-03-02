date, new skin and everything you need to know

Considering how well it has tasted Blizzard keep expectations at a fever pitch around Overwatch 2 Since it came out a few months ago, the truth is that the company has not been able to announce a better coup so that things do not decline in terms of hype. In this sense, today I want to talk about the new collaboration that will take place with its game and one of the most famous manga/anime franchises: One-Punch Man.

The thing is that Blizzard has published the preview of a trailer on Youtube whose description allows us to know several important details about what we can expect from this new Overwatch 2 crossover. Next, I leave you with everything you need to know about it so that you can have all the information as close as possible. Let’s go to trouble

When does the crossover between Overwatch 2 and One-Punch Man come out?

The crossover with One-Punch Man will take place on March 7 ⏰

⏰ This will consist of a Saitama skin for Doomfist 👈

👈 The good thing is that It has already been possible to see what the skin in question will look like (It is the one that appears in the featured image of this article, but I leave it clean below so that you can appreciate it in all its splendor) ✅

(It is the one that appears in the featured image of this article, but I leave it clean below so that you can appreciate it in all its splendor) ✅ In addition, it will also be released in the game on the same day. a free skin for Soldier 76 that can be obtained in a way that has not yet been specified ❓

How and when to watch the crossover trailer

the trailer It will be released on the same day, March 7 at 8:00 p.m. (Spanish time). ⏰

⏰ You can watch the premiere live at the following link to Youtube ✅

I will be careful to any news that arises next day 7 about this Overwatch 2 event to be able to tell you in detail what other surprises Blizzard was hiding up its sleeve.