date, new skins and everything you need to know about the crossover

The truth is that one of the things that motivates me the most lately Fortnite They have to do with the collaborations that Epic Games builds between the battle royale and the anime universe. And, if I say this, it is because at the moment I have been blown away by each and every one of the crossovers that have come out of this union, but it is that this Season 2 of Chapter 4 is especially powerful, given which is based on the Attack on Titan franchise. Therefore, in this article I leave you with all the information that exists about the collaboration today in case you want to get some skins from it. Let’s go to trouble

Eren Yeager free for those who have the Season 2 Battle Pass

Eren’s outfit corresponds with the secret reward of the Battle Pass 👈🏻

👈🏻 This implies that it will unlock sometime in the middle of Season 2 ❓

❓ Considering that this one will last until June 2, my bet is that it would happen to be available, Possibly at the end of April ⏰

How do you unlock the skin?

As an essential requirement, it will be necessary that you buy the Battle Pass Given the will be included in it ✅

Given the ✅ As usually happens with all the secret skins of each battle pass, this will be associated with a series of missions that will appear in the game in a few weeks 👈🏻

👈🏻 When we have completed all those missions, we can unlock the skin ✅

✅ When the moment comes, I will bring you another guide on how to complete them so that you can get it quickly and easily ✅

New pack with Levy and Mikasa skins

Just yesterday the arrival of these two skins to the game was announced ❗

❗ These will be available in the Fortnite store from April 11 ⏰

⏰ It is still unknown what the price of the pack in question will be ❓

❓ I leave you with the trailer that Epic Games published for the crossover below:

On the other hand, I only have to remind you that there is a trick to get paVos cheaper in Fortnite with the aim of buying skins without our wallet hurting so much. I leave you with the article in which I explained how below so that you can keep an eye on it.