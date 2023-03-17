Date of the ElRubius Fortnite tournament with non-professional influencers, discover some participants

The Otaku season of Fortnite it’s already here and Rubius couldn’t let it go. The two things he likes the most come together: Anime and Fortnite. Well, maybe it’s not his favorite thing, but it does mean a lot to him. His YTBattleRoyal tournament was a success in 2018 and had a peak of live viewers that the Hispanic community will not be able to forget.

Well, we return to that style of event but on Twitch. The MadCup recovers this essence of an influencer tournament without participants who know how to play. We come from some SquidCraft Games where there was controversy because it was said that the ability was not going to influence but it did.

In this case, there will be €50,000 of prizes for the tournament winners. Who is your favorite to win the pot?

MadCup participants

That is why this tournament it will only be for creators who play casually or have never touched the game. The problem is that The list of participants has not yet been announced.although delving into twitch we have seen some players who have already been practicing so we can assume that will participate:

sell

BarbeQ

speen

Grefg (although it is a bit pro)

(although it is a bit pro) elxokas

cristinini

raptures

mariana

roier

Aldo

Rivers

Chaina VT

Kopurist

Career

Aitorek

alvaro storm

for now there are no more confirmed. Augustin51 is out by “pro” and there has been a bit of a stir about it. He too CNCO singer, Christopher Velez, has asked to participate but Rubius has not confirmed your participation.

It is possible that throughout the day more participants will leave and even the complete list in the Rubius’s Twitter.

Schedule and where to see the Rubius Fortnite tournament

The tournament will be on Saturday March 18.

The time has not been confirmed either., but being a tournament that brings together Latin America and Spain we can guess the schedule. About the 18-19 in the afternoon Spanish time the tournament should start:

Spain Andorra: 18:00

Andorra: 18:00 Argentina, Brazil Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay : 2:00 p.m.

Chile, Paraguay, : 2:00 p.m. Dominican Republic Bolivia, Puerto Rico, Venezuela: 13:00

Bolivia, Puerto Rico, Venezuela: 13:00 Columbia, Ecuador, Cuba Peru, Panama : 12:00

Peru, : 12:00 Mexico, Costa Rica, Guatemalanicaragua, HondurasEl Salvador: 11:00

will be 5 games of different formats. The main one will be Lonelybut there will be combinations of duets and squads as in other tournaments that Rubius has organized.