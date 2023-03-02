date, teams and how to watch live

All the attention of the esports scene of the Riot shooter is focused on the Champions Tour LOCK//IN of Sao Paulo, but a tournament is coming that we cannot ignore. We are going to share with you the date, teams, how to watch live and more details about the women’s tournament of Valorant Game Changers Latin America 2023.

In this competition will participate 12 teams, 6 from Latin America North and 6 from Latin America South. In addition to a place in the Game Changers World Cup, the prize is a bag of $70,000 dollars. That is more than 330 million Colombian pesos

When does the women’s tournament start? Valorant Game Changers Latin America 2023 and until what date does it go?

The first leg of this competition will begin on Sunday, March 5, 2023 and will end on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

The second season of the league will take place from Tuesday, May 30 to Thursday, July 27, 2023. We will also have an LQC (Last Change Qualifier or last chance to qualify) between August 29 and 31, 2023.

Everything will come to an end with the ‘playoffs’ that will begin on September 5 and that will lead to the grand final of Valorant Game Changers Latin America on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

Which teams will participate in the Valorant Game Changers Latin America 2023

Leviathan Game Changers (north)

(north) Akave Esports (north)

(north) Fusion X (north)

(north) Fire Power (north)

(north) Awake Gaming Bouquet (north)

(north) Skull Cracker Quartz (north)

(north) KRU Blaze (south)

(south) Undead BK (south)

(south) 9z team (south)

(south) Movistar Optix (south)

(south) Sunxet Club (south)

(south) Globant Emerald Team (south)

Eight of these teams were invited thanks to their performance in previous seasons and impact on the soccer scene. Valorant. The remaining four teams earned their place by participating in the qualifying rounds.

How to watch the Game Changers league live

There will be broadcasts every day of the league at 5:00 pm (Colombia, Peru and Ecuador time). We will be able to tune in to the games in the official Twitch and YouTube channels of Valorant LATAM.

The ‘casters’ will be Noelia “Kronopia” Forte, Camila “BoAx” Hernández, Alejandro “Cantor” Cantor, Camila “Mila” Valenzuela, Diana “Lena” Terrazas, Nadia “Abogadathais” Spadaro, Sebastián “Crafer” Cascardo and Federico “Clover Galvan.

Source: Riot Games