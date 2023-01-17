date, teams and schedule of the LOCK//IN tournament in Sao Paulo

We know that you are probably still excited about enjoying the new lotus map that came with episode 6, but here is an excuse to stop playing and start to see how the professionals do it. We already know the start date, participating teams, and calendar of the LOCK//IN tournament of the Valorant Champions Tour, which will take place in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

We are going to share with you all the details of this important esports event in which 32 teams from all over the world will participate, including two guests from china.

When does the LOCK//IN tournament of the Valorant Champions Tour in Sao Paulo start and on what date does it end?

the games begin on Monday, February 13 and will run until Saturday, March 4, 2023the day the grand finale will take place.

What teams will participate?

The teams that we will see playing in the LOCK//IN tournament of the Valorant Champions Tour in Sao Paulo are the following:

Americas Europe, Middle East and Asia asian pacific China 100 thieves BBL Esports Detonation FocusMe E.D.G. Cloud9 fnatic XRD FPX Evil Geniuses FUT Esports Gen.G RAGE giants Global Esports KRÜ Esports Karmine Corp paper rex Leviathan Koi Rex Regum Qeon LOUD NAVI T1 MiBR Team Heretics Talon Esports N.R.G. Team Liquid Team Secret Sentinels Team Vitality ZETA Division

What is the format of the tournament?

Unlike other tournaments with this same game, the LOCK//IN tournament of the Valorant Champions Tour in Sao Paulo will use a single elimination format. The regions were paired and randomly distributed among the 16 games of the first round as follows.

EMEA vs. PACIFIC: 5 games

AMERICAS vs. PACIFIC: 5 games

AMERICAS vs. EMEA: 4 games

CHINA vs. AMERICAS: 1 game

CHINA vs. EMEA: 1 game

These games are on opposite sides—Alpha and Omega—of the key. You can see a more detailed explanation of the format in the following video, which has subtitles in Spanish.

The matches during the Alpha and Omega bracket playoffs will be best of three. The games of the final phase will be the best of five.

Match schedule for the LOCK//IN tournament of the Valorant

To know the start time for Colombia, Peru and Ecuador, just subtract two hours from the time indicated for Argentina (ARG).

How to watch LOCK//IN tournament games Valorant Live

If you are not in Sao Paulo to personally attend the matches, you can watch the games on the official channels of the event. Although at the moment they have only confirmed that they can be seen on the English channels of Twitch and YouTube, it is most likely that they will also be broadcast in our language on the following channels:

