date, time and how to see the final of the opening tournament

The end of the tournament is near. League of Legends most important in Latin America and that will define who will represent the region in MSI 2023. We will know the date, time and how to see live the expected duel in Lol of Six Karma and Movistar R7 in the grand finale of the LLA 2023 opening tournament.

Pay close attention if you don't want to miss the grand finale of the LLA 2023 opening tournament, we tell you the date, time and how to watch it live.

Date and time of the final of the LLA 2023 opening tournament

The games will start on Friday, April 14, 2023 at 7:00 pm (Colombia, Peru and Ecuador time).

How to watch the final live

If you are in Santiago de Chile, you can buy tickets to attend Gamers City Santander in person and watch the event live at the Movistar Arena. There will be event-related activities all day at the venue, including a cosplay runway, mural painting, trophy display, and much more.

We will also be able to watch the final from anywhere in the world thanks to the ‘streaming’ of the event on the official channels of LOLEsports Latin America:

The final will also be broadcast on the official networks of the Mexican television channel TV Azteca: Facebook, Twitch, YouTube, App and website.

You already know how to watch the grand finale of the opening tournament of League of Legends in the ALL. Do not miss it!

Source: LOLEsports

Source link

