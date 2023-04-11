date, time and where to see the Minecraft event by JuanSGuarnizo

Long has been the wait for many until reaching The holethe new event by JuanSGuarnizo that brings us back to Minecraft to experience the maximum angst of the hit Netflix movie. So you have to get ready for this Wednesday afternoon.

In a year with so many series and constant events, going back to Minecraft it’s like coming home. And more when instead of being something so extensive, it is a single day event of 2 or 3 hours duration. More than enough for an experience that will be tense from minute 1.

In The hole, an unknown number of prisoners wake up in an unconventional prison. One cubicle on top of another connected by a central hole with the rest of the levels and without any type of access. For him, an elevator goes down every day with food for everyone, but those on the upper levels leave with the enormous advantage of being able to take everything, leaving the last ones with absolutely nothing. The next day, they wake up on a completely random different level.

Now in this JuanSGuarnizo event, he has a list of 60 participants with the presence of Spreen, Rivers, Ibai, Luzu, ElMariana or Elisawaveswho will be the ones who suffer the consequences of this hole.

Date, time and where to see The Minecraft Hole

This new edition of the JUANIQUILACOPA will take place in the evening of Wednesday April 12. And of course it can be seen totally free and live through JuanSGuarnizo’s Twitch channel or any of the other participants.

everything will start from 9:00 p.m. CEST (Spanish peninsular time). A pretty decent hour to be an event during the week, because after all it will only last 2 or 3 hours, and without continuing on other days.