date, time and where to see the sequel to JuanSGuarnizo

Admin 2 days ago Minecraft Leave a comment 57 Views

It’s only been a week since we enjoyed The holeand JuanSGuarnizo brings us the fastest sequel in the history of his event of Minecraft. Another historic night that awaits us this Wednesday April 19.

Nepthunie, Rivers, RenRize and pipepunk they enjoyed the great Polispol dinner after surviving the first Juan’s Hole. But now they will have to face off again against their same rivals, since the list of participants will be the same as that of the first edition, or at least 90% of it, if there are last-minute casualties.

  1. 8cho
  2. alanalarana
  3. Aldogeo
  4. LoveBlitz
  5. angievelasco
  6. arigameplays
  7. aroyitt
  8. barcagamer
  9. budcat
  10. Carol
  11. Career
  12. charlitoss
  13. CorvusClan
  14. CrystalMolly
  15. ElDed
  16. ElisaWaves
  17. ElMariana
  18. ElZeein
  19. wait
  20. delt4
  21. fedelobo
  22. filisgg
  23. Folagor
  24. gonch
  25. Ibai
  26. isawelaa
  27. JuanSGuarnizo
  28. Karchez
  29. LarryCabirria
  30. luzu
  31. manute
  32. Maximus
  33. Miranda Ibanez
  34. natalan
  35. Nefarious
  36. Nepthunie
  37. Nexxuz
  38. Nimu
  39. nilojeda
  40. Noni
  41. Nuvia
  42. Pelicanger
  43. perxite
  44. pipepunk
  45. RickyEdit
  46. rioboo
  47. riversgg
  48. RobertoCein
  49. robleis
  50. rociodta
  51. rhodezel
  52. ScheherazadeMR
  53. Sin6n
  54. Soaring
  55. Spreen
  56. Unicorn
  57. VioletG
  58. xCry
  59. Zilverk
  60. Zorman

Juan Guarnizo himself opened a list of possible substitutes a few moments ago, but without promising anything, so all those who have contacted him have confirmed their attendance. Even Ibai Llanos, who will delight us with a new Disaster Chefs, Kings League editionhe has permission to appear later in El Hoyo if he had time to arrive.

Date, time and where to see El Hoyo 2 de Juan in Minecraft

Everything will start a little later than last week, around 10:30 p.m. CEST (Spanish peninsular time). And it is expected to last again about three hours, or a little less after solving the odd bug that in no way tarnished the spectacular event.

  • Spain: 10:30 p.m.h. (Canary Islands: 9:30 p.m.)
  • Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua and El Salvador : 2:30 p.m.
  • Ecuador, Colombia, Peru and Panama: 3:30 p.m.
  • Cuba, Bolivia, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Venezuela and Paraguay: 4:30 p.m.
  • Chile, Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay: 5:30 p.m.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

How to get gold fast in Minecraft Legends

Paula Gonzalez ❘ Published: 2023-04-19T15:31:34 ❘ Updated: 2023-04-19T15:40:07 Gold is one of the resources that …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About Us  Contact Us  Privacy Policy
© 2023 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved