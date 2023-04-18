date, time and where to see the sequel to JuanSGuarnizo

It’s only been a week since we enjoyed The holeand JuanSGuarnizo brings us the fastest sequel in the history of his event of Minecraft. Another historic night that awaits us this Wednesday April 19.

Nepthunie, Rivers, RenRize and pipepunk they enjoyed the great Polispol dinner after surviving the first Juan’s Hole. But now they will have to face off again against their same rivals, since the list of participants will be the same as that of the first edition, or at least 90% of it, if there are last-minute casualties.

8cho alanalarana Aldogeo LoveBlitz angievelasco arigameplays aroyitt barcagamer budcat Carol Career charlitoss CorvusClan CrystalMolly ElDed ElisaWaves ElMariana ElZeein wait delt4 fedelobo filisgg Folagor gonch Ibai isawelaa JuanSGuarnizo Karchez LarryCabirria luzu manute Maximus Miranda Ibanez natalan Nefarious Nepthunie Nexxuz Nimu nilojeda Noni Nuvia Pelicanger perxite pipepunk RickyEdit rioboo riversgg RobertoCein robleis rociodta rhodezel ScheherazadeMR Sin6n Soaring Spreen Unicorn VioletG xCry Zilverk Zorman

Juan Guarnizo himself opened a list of possible substitutes a few moments ago, but without promising anything, so all those who have contacted him have confirmed their attendance. Even Ibai Llanos, who will delight us with a new Disaster Chefs, Kings League editionhe has permission to appear later in El Hoyo if he had time to arrive.

Date, time and where to see El Hoyo 2 de Juan in Minecraft

Everything will start a little later than last week, around 10:30 p.m. CEST (Spanish peninsular time). And it is expected to last again about three hours, or a little less after solving the odd bug that in no way tarnished the spectacular event.

Spain: 10:30 p.m. h. ( Canary Islands : 9:30 p.m.)

h. ( : 9:30 p.m.) Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua and El Salvador : 2:30 p.m.

: 2:30 p.m. Ecuador, Colombia, Peru and Panama : 3:30 p.m.

: 3:30 p.m. Cuba, Bolivia, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Venezuela and Paraguay : 4:30 p.m.

: 4:30 p.m. Chile, Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay: 5:30 p.m.