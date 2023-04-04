dates and format of the new tournament for Latin America

All the Valorant teams in Latin America that did not manage to qualify for Challengers 2023 have a new opportunity in Rise, we are going to tell you the dates and format of this new tournament that will decide one of the league participants.

Most important of all, this tournament will start this month. Pay attention if you want to participate!

things will start with an ‘Open Qualifier’ from which four teams will emerge, which will face four other invited teams. These eight will be the ones who will compete in the Valorant Rise group stage. After these and the ‘Playoffs’ will emerge a winner who will join the Challengers league.

To give you a clearer idea, take a look at the following graph.

What is the date of each phase of the tournament?

Everything will start on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 with the ‘open qualifier’which will last until the 24th of the same month, but the Valorant Rise Latin America tournament as such will begin on Tuesday May 2, 2023.

The group stage goes until May 17 and then we resume the tournament with the ‘playoffs’ that go from May 23 to June 4. We will see the last phase and the finals on June 21 and 22, 2023.

How to register for the ‘open qualifier’ of the 2023 Valorant Rise Latin America tournament

If you have a team Valorant and want to participate, register at this link. They have until Monday, April 10 to do so.

How to watch Valorant Rise matches online

At the time of writing, Riot Games has not confirmed which phases of the tournament will be broadcast online. We recommend you keep an eye on these channels.

They should also be aware of the official accounts of Valorant Challengers in Twitter and Instagram to follow the tournament. If you want to see competitive matches in the meantime, remember that we are in the middle of the VCT Americas and Game Changers Latam.

Source: Official esports website of the game