dates, matches and times, week 1 of the regular phase

The hype for the new VCT 2023 It was indescribable in the community, and finally the moment of truth arrives. No more anterooms, no more tryouts, no more red carpets. The highest competition of Valorant regional starts this afternoon in style.

It has been a long wait that only competitions like the fabulous LOCK//IN São Paulo were able to mitigate. A set-up for what starts on this March 27, and with a whole KOI against Natus Vincere to open mouth at the starting gun.

MEET THE #VCTEMEA TEAMS 😎 JUST ONE DAY LEFT! ALL ACTION STARTS MARCH 27TH AT 18:00 CEST 🔥 pic.twitter.com/KKNYGnuING — VALORANT Champions Tour EMEA (@valesports_emea) March 26, 2023

Dates and times of Day 1 of VCT EMEA

As if that were not enough, in this first week we have a whole super-week. The only one of the eight weeks of the regular phase in which the first split is divided. The first of many battles to achieve the goal of finishing in the top six of the category and fighting in the playoffs for the VCT EMEA 2023 crown.

Monday, March 27: 6:00 p.m. – KOI vs. Na’Vi

Monday, March 27: 9:00 p.m. – Fnatic vs. Giants

Tuesday, March 28: 6:00 p.m. – Team Heretics vs FUT Esports

Tuesday, March 28: 9:00 p.m. – Team Liquid vs. Vitality

Wednesday, March 29: 6:00 p.m. – Na’Vi vs. Giants

Wednesday, March 29: 9:00 p.m. – Kcorp vs. BBL Esports

Thursday, March 30: 6:00 p.m. – Team Liquid vs FUT Esports

Thursday, March 30: 9:00 p.m. – KOI vs. Vitality

Friday, March 31: 6:00 p.m. – Fnatic vs BBL Esports

Friday, March 31: 9:00 p.m. – Team Heretics vs. Kcorp

This will be an appetizer of everything that awaits us, because next week nothing less than a Spanish derby between KOI and Giants. Although for the classic against Karmine Corp we will have to wait several more weeks.