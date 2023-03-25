dates, times, games and playoff matches

The LCS kicks off the playoffs of the first split of the year, the spring one. the league of League of Legends North American is preparing to start playing bo5 where the teams will fight for their trophy and a place to represent their region in the Worlds.

After an exciting regular phase, Cloud9 reaches the playoffs from the first position of the table and FlyQuest as seconds of this Spring split, both with a 14-4 on their scoreboard. Team Liquid It has given the surprise but in a negative way, staying out of the playoffs after forming a roster with the world champion Pyosik.

Another surprise that the North American league has prepared for us is the creation of an official broadcast in Spanish where you can watch the matches. “The LCS has an official transmission in Spanish starting this week,” they announced on their Twitter account.

The final standings for the 2023 #LCS Spring Split. pic.twitter.com/AhQ7Vzjf6g — LCS (@LCSOfficial) March 18, 2023

After these months, the classified teams for the final phase are:

Cloud9

FlyQuest

100Thieves

Counter Logic Gaming

Evil Geniuses

Golden Guardians

2023 LCS Playoff Schedule – Spring Split

Every day we will be able to enjoy a confrontation that will start at 10:00 p.m. TEC (Spanish peninsular time). As of Sunday March 26, this included, due to the time change, the games will start at 11:00 p.m. (we add one hour). All matches will be best-of-5 series, including the final on April 9 in Raleigh, North Carolina.