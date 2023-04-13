Daughter of Aerosmith guitarist, ‘Euphoria’ actress reports forced sex tape, abortion and abandonment by her mother | News

(WARNING: This text addresses issues such as rape, domestic violence and violence against women, which may be a trigger for some people. If you identify yourself or know someone who is going through this problem, report it! DIAL 180)

Minka Kelly, the Samantha of the series euphoriaalongside Zendaya, releases her biography on May 2nd, tell me everything (Tell me everything), and in it the 42-year-old actress speaks openly about her difficult and abusive childhood and youth. Daughter of Rick Dufay, former Aerosmith guitarist, and a stripper, she was the victim of a violent relationship at age 17, having been coerced by her boyfriend to make a sex tape – Minka ended up getting pregnant and having an abortion.

In the book, actress, who broke out with the series friday night lightssays she moved in with her high school sweetheart and his family after her mother maureen, who died in 2008, left his hometown of Albuquerque in the United States to avoid a possible drug bust. She explains in the piece that her dad even “wanted to try the family thing, but my mum was too busy having fun”.

The boyfriend, who she does not reveal the name, had already insisted that Minka take intimate photos of the two and after getting a video camera, he convinced his girlfriend to record the sex tape. “I barely remembered making the tape. I became a master at leaving my body when things were uncomfortable,” she explains of her reaction when years later the guy showed up wanting to sell the video to the press.

2 of 3 Minka Kelly in ‘Friday Night Lights’ — Photo: Disclosure Minka Kelly in ‘Friday Night Lights’ — Photo: Disclosure

She had to pay US$50,000 to buy the tape, but revealed that she still bears marks of the abusive relationship, including a tattoo of his lips on the side of her pubis. “Little did I know I would spend the rest of my life explaining to new boyfriends what the brand was, lying to everyone… I was too embarrassed to admit the truth, I was so dependent on a man that I let him brand me as ( if) I was a member of the NXIVM cult,” she vents in the book.

Minka also revealed that her ex called her a “slut” and wanted her to have sex with a friend – when she refused, the boy had sex with her friend in front of her. The next day, Kelly found out that she was pregnant. Maureen even tried to convince her daughter to go ahead with the pregnancy, but she refused.

“With what money? What house? What support? I couldn’t imagine bringing a baby into the world the way my mother brought me. Absolutely not,” says Minka in the book. “At that moment, I knew the right choice. Raising a child with my mother would only continue this family trauma, one more cycle added to so many generations of pain. Wasn’t there enough damage already?”, explains the actress, who ended up losing her job. baby.

Finally, Minka also says that she was beaten by a boyfriend of her mother, with a steel cable, and that, already older, she underwent in vitro fertilization with an unidentified boyfriend, but ended up having another miscarriage.