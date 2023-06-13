Daughters Jan Smit experience a dreamy evening together!

Jan Smith and her family

Jan Smit is happy over the years with his great love: Lisa from Volendam. He has a great family with three kids and the dog Rio!

Jan and Lisa are the parents of three beautiful children: Fame, Emma and Sun. Jaan regularly shares the best pictures of his family! We recently saw them enjoying a wonderful holiday. Jan and her daughter Emma have also been on the cover of 100% NL magazine together. Not only did this make for great snapshots, but it also led to an exclusive interview between father and daughter. You can read it here.

(bonus) daughter

Jan and Lisa knew each other for years before becoming a couple. Jan experiences a highly publicized romance with Yolanthe for the first time, and Lisa marries Wim. Lisa had a daughter, Fame, from that relationship with Wim. Jan and Lisa have been married for several years now and Fame really feels like Jan’s daughter. Very beautiful to look at.

Jaan and Fame share a great camaraderie, which can be seen in various pictures and videos as well. For example, last year a video of Zain and Fame went viral when they danced Boom Boom Bailando on TikTok!

daughters jan smith

Fem and Emma have a dreamy evening together! He went to his idol Harry Styles’ concert. Jaan shared a cute picture of the girls together. Along with it he wrote: “Fam and Emma on tour!” You can see the photo below.